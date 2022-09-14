William And Harry Don't Hold Back Their Grief At Queen Elizabeth's Procession

Tragically, this is not the first time Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Prince William, now Prince of Wales, have been photographed in a funeral procession for a loved one. The pictures of Harry and William following the coffin of their mother, Princess Diana, during her funeral procession became instantly famous because of the heartbreak so clearly captured on the two boys' faces. And the brothers scarcely appeared less emotional in the photos from the funeral procession for their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

Prince Harry, who has become a vocal mental health advocate since officially stepping down from royal duties, appeared especially grief-stricken. The duke was pictured wiping tears from his eyes during the service. Whatever his relationship with the rest of the family, Harry's bond with his grandmother always remained strong and loving, according to Us Weekly.

Christopher Furlong & Wpa Pool/Getty

The Prince of Wales was slightly less open with his sadness than his brother. William wasn't seen crying, but his downcast eyes powerfully mirror his expression at Diana's funeral. In his statement posted to Instagram following the queen's death, William said, in part, "She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life. I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real."

And if that's not enough to make you cry, nothing will.