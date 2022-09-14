Why The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Are Letting Loose On Liam's Hypocrisy

The hottest story playing out on "The Bold and the Beautiful" right now is the potential custody battle of Douglas Forrester (Django Ferri). Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) stunned his ex-wife Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) when he suggested Douglas move back in with him at the family mansion. Douglas has been in the care of Hope and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) due to Thomas's well-documented mental health struggles. Becoming obsessed with a mannequin, running women off the road to keep secrets, and tormenting his young son are all red flags exhibited by Thomas in the past.

One person passionately against the idea of permanently reuniting Thomas with Douglas is Liam. However, some could argue that because of Thomas's colorful past, Liam is within his rights to assert his doubts about Thomas's plan. Besides Liam's belief that it's not in Douglas's best interest, there's also the elephant in the room of Thomas's previous obsession with Hope to contend with. Liam likely doesn't want to go down the road of Thomas manipulating Hope for his own personal gain again.

Despite Liam arguably presenting valid reasons that this isn't the best idea, fans on social media don't want to hear it. For them, Liam's hypocrisy speaks volumes, and they are demanding that he look in the mirror and reflect on his own actions.