Why The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Are Letting Loose On Liam's Hypocrisy
The hottest story playing out on "The Bold and the Beautiful" right now is the potential custody battle of Douglas Forrester (Django Ferri). Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) stunned his ex-wife Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) when he suggested Douglas move back in with him at the family mansion. Douglas has been in the care of Hope and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) due to Thomas's well-documented mental health struggles. Becoming obsessed with a mannequin, running women off the road to keep secrets, and tormenting his young son are all red flags exhibited by Thomas in the past.
One person passionately against the idea of permanently reuniting Thomas with Douglas is Liam. However, some could argue that because of Thomas's colorful past, Liam is within his rights to assert his doubts about Thomas's plan. Besides Liam's belief that it's not in Douglas's best interest, there's also the elephant in the room of Thomas's previous obsession with Hope to contend with. Liam likely doesn't want to go down the road of Thomas manipulating Hope for his own personal gain again.
Despite Liam arguably presenting valid reasons that this isn't the best idea, fans on social media don't want to hear it. For them, Liam's hypocrisy speaks volumes, and they are demanding that he look in the mirror and reflect on his own actions.
Fans are pointing out the lack of time Liam spends with his daughter Kelly
The official Twitter account for "The Bold and the Beautiful" recently uploaded a clip from one of this week's episodes. In the video, Liam Spencer is talking to Thomas Forrester about the housing situation involving Douglas Forrester, and fans are going wild on social media. Liam expresses his concern for Thomas, potentially reigniting his obsession with Hope and vows to protect them at all costs. However, viewers aren't buying it. They're pointing out the hypocrisy of Liam having anything to say about Douglas, when Liam and Steffy Forrester's daughter (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) hardly sees her father.
One viewer tweeted, "How about Liam worries about his ACTUAL child and the child he's letting Finn raise? He just wants to stick it to Thomas." Another view concurred, saying, "He hasn't seen his daughter since Steffy's been home." However, commenters on the video took things a step further and called out Liam for actually admitting previously that Thomas had changed, writing, "In what warped universe did he make a point? When Liam was in jail he acknowledged how far Thomas had come and asked him to look out for Douglas, Beth and Hope yet now suddenly he doesn't. Why, because Douglas didn't invite him to a family BBQ?"