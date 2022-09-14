Kate Middleton's Expressions During The Queen's Procession Hint At Her Level Of Grief

The royal family's most senior women have been in the spotlight following the loss of their matriarch, Queen Elizabeth II. Princess Anne has been making history and winning hearts with her public displays of affection for her mother. Not only did Princess Anne accompany Queen Elizabeth's casket as it traveled from Balmoral Castle to Westminster Abbey, she was seen curtsying to her mother one final time while they were in Scotland.

Kate Middleton — now Catherine, Princess of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge — has also been seen grieving Queen Elizabeth. The two shared a longer, closer relationship than many realized; the princess met the queen back in 2008 and was named a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victoria Order, which British Heritage explains is a rare award given to those who perform special services to the queen.

On Wednesday, September 14, the Princess of Wales walked with Prince William and other members of the royal family in the procession following Queen Elizabeth's casket into Westminster Abbey. Dressed in all black, Catherine was seen wearing a large gold brooch — a gift from Queen Elizabeth, per Hello! Magazine.

But on Twitter, Catherine's expressions were the focus of discussion. "Catherine gulping back her emotion, and seeing the gulp go down the muscles of her throat...kills me," one royal watcher wrote. Another pointed out that it appeared the princess had been "crying quite a bit."

"She's trying so hard not to cry," another person tweeted. "I know that look."