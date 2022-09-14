Body Language Expert Reveals Why Meghan Always Has To Hold Harry's Hand - Exclusive
Funerals are, famously, never very much fun — especially when you have to make nice with your estranged family members. But we have to imagine Queen Elizabeth's funeral has been a special kind of stressful for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are not only reuniting with the rest of the family for extended bouts of time in a highly emotionally charged atmosphere, but they have to do it with the entire world scrutinizing their every move. Could that be why it seems like Meghan and Harry are never not holding hands in the photos? Maybe! They were the only royal couple to hold hands during the procession on September 14, and they again were linking fingers during their walkabout outside Windsor.
Jess Ponce III — body language expert, media coach, and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E." – tells The List, "Harry and Meghan are there to undoubtedly support his family. Yet, during this process all eyes are on Meghan, scrutinizing her every move. This is stressful to say the least." Having been out of the royal spotlight for a while, Ponce suggests, might mean the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are relying on each other a bit more than the rest of The Firm at the moment.
Meghan and Harry are always holding hands for support
According to Jess Ponce III, "Holding hands is a sign of connection, intimacy, and security." This is why parents hold children's hands when taking them to school, for instance, and why lovers hold hands when they walk. "Married couples hold hands for intimacy, but more so for emotional intimacy and connection," Ponce explains. "It's a means of support."
And Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could both definitely use that kind of support right now. "When faced with a challenging situation, such as a family death, holding hands provides all three — connection, intimacy and security. It is a way to support one another," says Ponce. "This is the case with Harry and Meghan." He points out, "There is also another factor at play — the stress of being under the microscope." Harry has talked about holding his wife's hand when she needed support before, such as in a video interview circulating on social media recently, in which he describes "squeezing each other's hands" at a public event after Meghan had experienced a mental health crisis.
Whatever else you say, these two clearly care about each other.