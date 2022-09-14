Body Language Expert Reveals Why Meghan Always Has To Hold Harry's Hand - Exclusive

Funerals are, famously, never very much fun — especially when you have to make nice with your estranged family members. But we have to imagine Queen Elizabeth's funeral has been a special kind of stressful for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are not only reuniting with the rest of the family for extended bouts of time in a highly emotionally charged atmosphere, but they have to do it with the entire world scrutinizing their every move. Could that be why it seems like Meghan and Harry are never not holding hands in the photos? Maybe! They were the only royal couple to hold hands during the procession on September 14, and they again were linking fingers during their walkabout outside Windsor.

Jess Ponce III — body language expert, media coach, and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E." – tells The List, "Harry and Meghan are there to undoubtedly support his family. Yet, during this process all eyes are on Meghan, scrutinizing her every move. This is stressful to say the least." Having been out of the royal spotlight for a while, Ponce suggests, might mean the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are relying on each other a bit more than the rest of The Firm at the moment.