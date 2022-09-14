These Choir Members At The Queen's Procession Stole The Show

Over the last few days, the world has followed the aftermath of Queen Elizabeth II”s tragic death. On September 8, the beloved figure "died peacefully" at Balmoral at the age of 96 (per the BBC). Since then, the royal family has begun the process of laying the monarch to rest. On September 14, the queen's procession took place — which saw the royal's casket leave Buckingham Palace and placed in Westminster Hall. According to CTV News, the queen is set to lie in state until her upcoming funeral on September 19.

While the event left fans emotional, viewers also praised the Choir of Westminster Abbey and the Choir of His Majesty's Chapel Royal, St. James' Palace for their heart wrenching performances in honor of the queen. One Twitter user wrote: "Watching in awe the queen's procession. Perfection. The choir is giving me goosebumps." Another fan tweeted: "Huge well done to the @wabbey choir singing just now in Westminster Hall. Extraordinarily beautiful." After the powerful performance, thousands of spectators lined up to pay their respects to the beloved queen — which is expected to take place until her funeral (per Reuters).