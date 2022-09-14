Is Lexi Ainsworth Bringing Kristina Back To General Hospital For Good?

Kristina Davis, daughter of ex-attorney Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and mob boss Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), has dealt with a lot in her life on "General Hospital." Alexis originally lied about Kristina's paternity to protect her from Sonny's mafia lifestyle. But when Kristina was diagnosed with leukemia, she needed a bone marrow transplant, and the truth about her father came out. In Kristina's last major storyline, she was indoctrinated into a cult called Dawn of Day, and many characters worked together to free her (via Soap Central). Although Kristina has caused or gotten into quite a bit of trouble over the years, her portrayer Lexi Ainsworth won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series in 2017.

Lexi took on the role in 2015, and exited the show in 2017, returning for the Dawn of Day storyline and then only a handful of times since. Soaps She Knows reported that Ainsworth left the show to move in different career directions. She went on to do the film "So This is Christmas," acting with Vivica Fox and Eric Roberts. Per IMDb, she's also appeared in such shows as "Chosen," "iZombie," "Teen Wolf," "Major Crimes," and many others. Ainsworth also has other passions including studying screenwriting at the University of California, and studying Shakespeare at London's Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts (per Soap Hub).

Now, according to Soaps in Depth, Ainsworth has returned to the role and the fans are excited about it.