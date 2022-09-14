King Charles Is Going To His Home Without Camilla For A Heartbreaking Reason

Days after Queen Elizabeth II's death, King Charles III is finding his footing. As part of Operation London Bridge, there has been a whirlwind of events and duties that the royal family has been expected to attend in a way to pay respects to Her Majesty and simultaneously put on a strong front for the people they serve.

On September 12, Queen Elizabeth II's procession marked a solemn moment, but managed to bring the royal family closer together. King Charles III and his siblings — Anne, Princess Royal, Andrew, Duke of York, and Edward, Earl of Wessex — are collectively grieving the loss of their mother. His Majesty and Anne, Princess Royal, were together at Balmoral before the queen died, per Mirror UK. The queen's children showed their uncharacteristic unity as they formed a protective barrier in front of her coffin as the procession commenced in her beloved Scotland.

The transference of duties has already begun, which means that His Majesty will need the support and strength of his family. After the queen's coffin was received in London, King Charles III and the queen consort went to two separate locations, Daily Mail reported. While Camilla Parker Bowles is staying in her private Wiltshire estate, the king has returned to his Highgrove home, according to the BBC. As per protocol, His Majesty was granted a single day of reprieve and reflection before being expected to pick up the mantle once more.