Prince Harry Confirms What We Suspected About The Release Of His Upcoming Memoir

Although the mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II appears to be helping heal the tensions between Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his family, skeptics still think the royals are just temporarily making nice out of respect for their revered mother and grandmother. The naysayers predict that once the queen is laid to rest, things will be back to the status quo between the estranged prince and the senior members of the palace, not to mention Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.

At least one royal expert predicts Prince Harry will go ahead with his plans to publish his memoir in November 2022. The prince has described it as an account of "the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned" (via Fox News). However, there's speculation that the book will portray the royals in an unflattering light, particularly Camilla, the Queen Consort.

A source told The Telegraph (via Daily Mail) that despite rumors to the contrary, the prince's book release has been postponed to sometime next year. The delay would also allow Harry to add new material about the queen and the funeral, which could help boost sales even further. Royals commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told the outlet, "What better way to show his loyalty than by postponing, even permanently, the memoir which never should have been linked to the Queen's jubilee year."