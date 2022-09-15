Why Royal Fans Are Suddenly Talking About Peter Phillips

Fans have followed the royal family's every move since the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. From Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's long-awaited reunion to the transfer of power to King Charles III, an array of landmark moments have occurred. However, for the queen's procession, which was held on September 14, royal enthusiasts momentarily shifted their attention to another royal family member. Before the event occurred, a chart was released on social media, showcasing the arrangement of the walk to Westminster Hall.

While it was expected for William, Prince of Wales, and Harry, Duke of Sussex, to walk side by side, some were shocked to discover that Peter Phillips would be walking alongside the high-profile brothers. For those unaware, Phillips is the first child of Princess Anne, Princess Royal, and Queen Elizabeth II's eldest grandchild. One person tweeted: "Is that Peter Phillips with Harry and William? Is he there as the next oldest royal male?" Another fan tweeted: "Glad to see Peter Phillips there — as the eldest grandchild, he doesn't see to be involved very much — it's all William and Harry."

While fans seemed to welcome Phillips' inclusion, others have theorized why he was placed next to Prince William and Prince Harry.