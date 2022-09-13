Queen Elizabeth Designed The Hearse Carrying Her Coffin To Have A Specific Meaning

As the longest-reigning monarch in the United Kingdom thus far, Queen Elizabeth II left quite a legacy after her recent death. Once the media announced that she was put under medical supervision on the morning of September 8, per BBC, the world seemed to be put on pause while global news coverage focused on Her Majesty. Once the Queen arrived for medical care at Balmoral, her royal residence in Scotland, her family rushed to her side until her passing.

Now that the Queen's funeral is set for September 19, per CNN, arrangements are swiftly being made in order to honor the Queen's passing. At the time of this writing, according to Fox News, the royal family, including the "Fab Four" (Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and Prince William and Kate Middleton) have made their way to Windsor Castle in Berkshire to begin attending the traditional events prior to the funeral. The outlet also reported that Queen Elizabeth's coffin was received by both King Charles and the Queen Consort, Camilla, at Buckingham Palace on September 13. While each of these steps follow traditional protocol, the design of the hearse that carried the Queen's coffin to the Palace has quite a special and unique meaning.