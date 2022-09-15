What Prince Andrew And Prince Harry Did When They Were Excluded From A Royal Salute

Neither Prince Andrew, Duke of York, nor Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is allowed to wear military dress for official events surrounding the death of Queen Elizabeth II — albeit for very different reasons. Harry is prevented from doing so because he stepped down as a working royal back in 2020, as reported by Hello! magazine. Although royal fans were concerned about the Duke of Sussex, he understands the rules, with an insider telling Us Weekly that he is focused on mourning his beloved grandmother above all else.

Moreover, a Sussex spokesperson clarified, "His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears." Royal fans were up in arms when it emerged that Andrew was being given a special dispensation to wear his uniform for the queen's vigil, at Westminster Hall, however, despite being stripped of all military titles and patronages following his sex abuse lawsuit. Sky News confirmed the Duke of York was allowed do so "as a special mark of respect" for his mother.

Many felt it was unfair, but they were on equal footing during the queen's coffin procession at the very least, with both Harry and Andrew pinning medals to their morning suits. Likewise, since they weren't allowed salute alongside the likes of King Charles and Anne, Princess Royal, the duo bowed their heads in solemnity, instead, per photos obtained by the Daily Mail.