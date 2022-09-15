Prince Harry Decorated His Morning Suit In A Very Telling Way

After sadly arriving at Balmoral too late, Prince Harry didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen. The Duke of Sussex has been front and center in the run-up to her funeral, and E! News confirmed that he and his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, were staying in Britain for the royal mourning period. However, despite standing alongside his extended family — from whom Harry has been estranged for some time — the prince isn't permitted to wear his military uniform at any events honoring his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

According to Us Weekly, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, who stepped down as a senior working royal in early 2020, understands why he can't don military dress for the occasion. A source noted, "He's just grateful to be present and honoring the queen." They added, "At the end of the day, it's only a uniform." Fans were incensed when it emerged that Prince Andrew would be given a special dispensation to wear his uniform at Her Majesty's funeral, though.

The Duke of York was embroiled in a sexual abuse scandal that resulted in him being stripped of his military patronages and titles, so it seems unfair to many that he's being given the opportunity to wear his uniform when Harry, whose only crime was defecting, isn't. Andrew was able to bring a hint of his former military career to the queen's procession, too. Thankfully, as it turned out, so was his nephew. E! News confirmed that Harry proudly attached his military medals to the chest of his morning suit on September 14, displaying a hint of his lengthy service despite being unable to wear his uniform.

