Kate Middleton's Outfit For The Queen's Procession Contained Hidden Messages

Kate Middleton has long been known as a fashionista, as evidenced by her impeccable taste in clothes — but, from time to time, her sartorial choices contain subliminal messages. There have been multiple instances in the past where the Princess of Wales has chosen to communicate something to the public with her clothing, whether it's a tribute to the country she's visiting or to show her support for a certain cause.

In March 2022, Kate donned a blue ensemble when she attended the Commonwealth Day Service in London, which fans assumed was her way of sending a message of support for Ukraine. The blue she wore happened to be similar to the shade of blue found on the Ukrainian flag, and she reportedly sported a sapphire and diamond jewelry set from Princess Diana's collection as well. She wore these same jewels during Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Buckingham Palace in 2020, per The Evening Standard. In May, during her visit to the Royal College of Midwives, and the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the Princess of Wales wore a dress that featured a pineapple logo. According to The Mirror, the fruit is considered a symbol of hope for people struggling with infertility.

It's clear that Kate has mastered the art of incorporating secret messages in her clothing, so it's not surprising that she did the same thing at Queen Elizabeth II's procession on September 14.