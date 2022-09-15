Prince William Gets Emotional While Talking To Mourners About Princess Diana

Unsurprisingly, given they lost their mother incredibly young, royal experts confirmed Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will be especially hard on William, Prince of Wales, and Harry, Duke of Sussex since the event will undoubtedly dredge up old memories. Making matters worse, Balmoral Castle, where Her Majesty passed away, was also where the future king learned Princess Diana had died. According to People, during a 2021 royal tour, the Prince of Wales revealed it was his "saddest memory."

Clearly, the queen's death is hitting him hard too. On Twitter, royal reporter Richard Palmer noted that William admitted to a mourner her procession was "very difficult for him," and naturally reminded the Prince of Wales of accompanying Princess Diana's coffin. In fact, as another well-wisher grew emotional, William warned her: "Don't cry now, you'll start me." Elsewhere, the Daily Mail's royal editor, Rebecca English shared how William told a mourner he's only understanding the queen's impact now. "I'm learning that she was everyone's grandmother — the way people have reacted," he acknowledged.

The prince also reiterated how tough it was to relive the memories of his mother's funeral. Moreover, The Sunday Times' royal editor, Roya Nikkhah, confirmed that William's son, Prince George, understands his great-grandmother is gone, but his younger siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are having more trouble with it. Kate Middleton reportedly broke the news about the queen to her kids by "gently" telling them "she was in heaven with Prince Philip," as a source told Closer Weekly.