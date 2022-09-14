Royal Experts Reveal Why The Queen's Funeral Will Be Especially Hard On William And Harry

Funerals are difficult for anyone who is grieving the loss of a loved one, but losing a grandmother as an adult is a particularly painful experience. Not only do many grandmothers help fulfill an additional maternal role, but they're oftentimes an integral part of a child's upbringing. As a result, when grandmothers pass away, many feel like part of their identity has been taken away (via Marie Curie).

This immense sense of loss can only be magnified for William, Prince of Wales, and Harry, Duke of Sussex, upon losing their high-profile grandmother. Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

In Prince Harry's heartbreaking tribute, he wrote, "Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings—from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren. I cherish these times shared with you" (via CBS News).

Of course, William and Harry are no strangers to loss. They were left devastated after Diana, the former Princess of Wales, died as a result of a tragic car crash in the summer of 1997 (via NPR). Now, as the brothers prepare for Her Majesty's funeral, royal experts reveal why the service will be especially tough for the brothers.