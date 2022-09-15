Meghan Markle's New Media Ally Completely Rips King Charles To Shreds

In late August, New York Magazine's The Cut published a feature on Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. The roya and writer Allison P. Davis spoke of various things in the interview, especially Meghan's "Archetypes" podcast on Spotify. The podcast has since been put on pause following the death of Queen Elizabeth II (via Metro), in a mark of respect during the U.K.'s mourning period. This period ends for the British public on the day of the queen's funeral (September 19), and seven days after that for members of the royal family, according to Metro.

Other than speaking about her podcast, Meghan talked briefly about her experience of being in the royal family before she and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, stepped down from their duties as senior royals in January 2020 (via Time). The release of her podcast was the first project since then. "I feel different. I feel clearer. It's like I'm finding – not finding my voice. I've had my voice for a long time, but being able to use it," she explained.

The feature delves more into the issues Meghan and Harry have spoken about since leaving the royal family, including racism and privacy. And now, The Cut has published a scathing article about King Charles III.