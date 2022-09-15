Meghan Markle's New Media Ally Completely Rips King Charles To Shreds
In late August, New York Magazine's The Cut published a feature on Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. The roya and writer Allison P. Davis spoke of various things in the interview, especially Meghan's "Archetypes" podcast on Spotify. The podcast has since been put on pause following the death of Queen Elizabeth II (via Metro), in a mark of respect during the U.K.'s mourning period. This period ends for the British public on the day of the queen's funeral (September 19), and seven days after that for members of the royal family, according to Metro.
Other than speaking about her podcast, Meghan talked briefly about her experience of being in the royal family before she and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, stepped down from their duties as senior royals in January 2020 (via Time). The release of her podcast was the first project since then. "I feel different. I feel clearer. It's like I'm finding – not finding my voice. I've had my voice for a long time, but being able to use it," she explained.
The feature delves more into the issues Meghan and Harry have spoken about since leaving the royal family, including racism and privacy. And now, The Cut has published a scathing article about King Charles III.
King Charles III lost his temper twice in public
Published nearly a week after Queen Elizabeth II's death and King Charles III's ascension to the throne, The Cut shines a light on two notable bouts of temper from the new king over pens (of all things). Describing these moments as Charles' "reign of fussiness," it references the moment when Charles hastily motioned palace aides to move a pen try as he signed an oath during the Accession Council on September 10 (via YouTube). Then, he lost his temper a second time when a fountain pen started to leak during a proclamation ceremony in Northern Ireland on September 12, in which he also signed the wrong date (via YouTube).
Thankfully, Queen Camilla was on hand to calm him down and took over as he left or "stormed out," as The Cut writes. But, while Charles' actions can be attributed to the stress of his current duties and the grief of losing his mother, The Cut had other ideas.
Britain's new monarch made a very controversial decision in the days after his accession
The action that "sealed the deal" for The Cut to criticize King Charles III's actions as the new monarch was a report by The Guardian. During the midst of the mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II, around 100 of Charles' staff at Clarence House were allegedly informed they would be without jobs as he and Queen Camilla transitioned to Buckingham Palace. "Everybody is absolutely livid, including private secretaries and the senior team," a source told the newspaper. "All the staff have been working late every night since last Thursday, to be met with this. People are visibly shaken by it." The Cut writes that many of Charles's employees believed their roles would transfer over to the Palace, but it seems that this is not the case.
As The Cut succinctly summed up, in the first days of his reign, "Charles has applied his own special flare to the job ... a flare of being a big, fussy baby and a jerk to his staff; not very queenly material if you ask me."
Considering that Charles is already disliked by 24% of the British population, per YouGov, this might not bode well for his future popularity.