Will The Bold And The Beautiful's Heather Tom Leave Katie Behind For A New Career?

Actress Heather Tom is well-known for her role as Katie Logan on "The Bold and the Beautiful," but she actually got her start on daytime as another popular character on the sister soap "The Young and the Restless."

Tom was cast as Victoria Newman in 1990 at the age of 15 and remained in the role until 2003. She also had a brief stint on "One Life to Live" as Kelly Cramer. It was then that she moved over to "B&B" and became one of the infamous Logan sisters. In September, Tom celebrated 15 years on the sudser. Tom has been nominated for a total of 19 Daytime Emmy Awards for her performances on all three soaps and has won the trophy six times. There's no doubt that she is a talented and well-respected actress, but she has ambition behind the screen as well.

Since 2016, Heather Tom has been trying her hand at directing. According to Soaps, she became the mentee of "B&B" director and producer Cynthia J. Popp, with the support of executive producer and head writer Bradley Bell. Not long after she began shadowing Popp on set, Tom was accepted into the CBS directors program where she continued her education. In the time since, she has gone on to direct 26 episodes of "B&B" and even one of "Y&R." Her capability was so apparent that she also landed directing gigs on the primetime shows "Good Trouble" and "Dynasty." However, between Tom's venture into behind-the-scenes work and her lack of screen time on "B&B" lately, fans are wondering if she's intending to make her new career path permanent.