Catherine Middleton Discusses How Her And William's Children Are Handling Their Great-Grandmother's Loss

With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom lost its longest-ruling monarch, and while she was beloved by many around the world, for her family, it wasn't just the loss of the monarch — it was the loss of a family member. William, Prince of Wales went to Balmoral Castle in Scotland upon news that the queen was ill, but his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales stayed in Windsor — it was the first day of school at a new school for their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis (via the Mirror). Kate was the one who broke the news to their children that the queen had died.

As William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales looked over the flowers left in memorial for Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle — accompanied by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex — they spoke to some in the crowd of well-wishers/mourners. One overheard Kate tell some children at Windsor Castle that upon hearing of Queen Elizabeth's death, her youngest son Prince Louis had said "at least Grannie is with great grandpa now," according to the Independent.