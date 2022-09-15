There's More To The Earrings Kate Middleton Wore At Sandringham Than Meets The Eye

Prince William and Princess Catherine of Wales visited Sandringham Estate in Norfolk on Thursday, September 15, to view floral tributes left for Queen Elizabeth II by mourners. While there, Catherine was seen stopping to talk to some who were gathered outside the estate, wearing a touching tribute to the late queen (via Twitter). It's ultimately clear the loss of Queen Elizabeth has weighed heavily on the new Princess of Wales. For instance, her outfit for the queen's procession contained hidden messages and her expressions at the queen's procession hinted at grief. For Thursday's visit, Catherine's outfit included tributes, both to the queen and Princess Diana, the last public Princess of Wales.

Harper's Bazaar spotted the sapphire and diamond engagement ring that once belonged to Princess Diana on Catherine's hand, while Page Six caught Queen Elizabeth's pearl earrings, which she first wore for her Silver Jubilee in 1977. Catherine's been seen wearing them only once before: on her first solo trip as a working member of the royal family in 2016. Catherine was also wearing her sapphire and diamond engagement ring, which belonged to Princess Diana.

After leaving Sandringham, the Prince and Princess of Wales thanked visitors on their Twitter account. There, more condolences and stories were shared. "I never met yous," one Twitter user responded, "but it saddens me see yous not the time to grieve properly." Another tweeted that they were "grateful" for the royal family's generosity in "sharing this moment with the world." They then added, "#ElizabethTheGreat was so much to the world."