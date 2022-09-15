One Royal Reportedly Fainted As The Queen's Coffin Arrived At Westminster Hall

As Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrived at Westminster Hall on Wednesday, September 14, Lady Gabriella Windsor reportedly fainted, creating a stir amongst attending members of the royal family. In footage credited to BBC, Lady Windsor's husband, Thomas Kingston, can be recognized turning to offer assistance as a staff member rushes over and several relatives look on with concern (via Hello!). Lady Gabriella Windsor is the daughter of Prince Michael of Kent, Queen Elizabeth II's first cousin, and Baroness Marie Christine von Reibnitz, making her 55th in line to the throne, according to People. Lady Windsor and Thomas Kent married in May of 2019 in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, the very site Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, exchanged vows the year before. Queen Elizabeth II was among the guests (via Town & Country).

Though Lady Windsor was not present throughout the remainder of the Westminster Hall ceremony, she made a quick recovery and was later seen exiting the event along with her family (via the Evening Standard). The queen will lie in state until Monday, September 19, the day of her funeral, an event expected to break major viewership records. As London prepares to officially say goodbye to the long-reigning monarch, the Independent predicts nearly one million mourners to be in attendance and waits to span up to 35 hours to visit the queen's coffin.