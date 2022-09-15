General Hospital's Maurice Benard Warns Of Dangerous Online Impersonator

As Soap Central states, Mafia don Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) has controlled the Northeastern U.S. territory since 1993 on "General Hospital." His policy of no guns, no drugs, and no prostitution, coupled with the fact that he always protects his loved ones and has been known to defend the innocent, make him something of a good guy. Benard himself, while not someone who engages in illegal activities in real life, is even more of a good guy. He's advocated for mental health awareness for years helping people all over. His charisma and good heart have made him a fan-favorite both as the character Sonny and the actor himself (via TV Overmind).

In 2006, Benard publicly shared his bipolar disorder, which was also written into Sonny's character on the show. According to BP Hope, he has not only become a major advocate for mental health issues, giving lectures on the topic, but he has also written a book about his personal dealings with bipolar disorder. In 2017, his wife, Paula Benard, even produced a film called "The Ghost and the Whale," in which Benard also starred and played a bipolar character.

Along with opening up about his bipolar disorder, Benard is also beloved by fans when he interacts with them through social media. The combination of showing Sonny's vulnerable side as well as his tenderness with his children has easily won fans over (per Soap Hub). However, recently, Benard has learned that a wrongdoer is scamming people and he's not happy about it.