The List's Exclusive Survey Reveals How Many Vitamins And Supplements People Take Every Day

Living a healthy lifestyle is a common goal for a majority of people, but for many it becomes hard to maintain. It can be difficult to find time for work, a social life, and responsibilities at home and with family — all while sustaining your physical and mental health. Most people don't have time to visit the gym after work or cook that nutritious meal recipe they saw on TikTok, even if they really want to. That's why it's hard to pass up a pill that promises to cure all ailments. The vitamin and supplement industry markets to our desire for healthy living and convenience, selling health in a convenient little pill.

According to The Washington Post, the United States spends $35 billion each year on "vitamins, minerals, and botanicals." Vitamins are essential to maintaining a healthy lifestyle, but how often should you actually be adding supplemental vitamins to your diet? To find out if people actually use these miracle pills, The List conducted a survey asking 573 people, "How many vitamins and supplements do you typically take per day?"