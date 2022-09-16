Kyle Abrams Says He Was Disappointed In His Portrayal On Love Is Blind - Exclusive

Watching his season of "Love Is Blind" was a strange and somewhat disappointing experience for Kyle Abrams. As with most reality shows, a lot of footage was cut so it fit into the episodes. "The way that everyone was portrayed is not really how they are. There's not enough time to let the character or the person develop and show their personality," Abrams explained.

While he understands the reason a lot had to be cut out, it was still disappointing for Abrams to see what aspects of his story were focused on. "It showed one-fifth of my personality. It didn't even show me having great interactions with Shaina. It showed all the negative and awkward moments," he said.

Abrams also said the show cut out his interactions with Deepti Vempati. Many fans will remember that in the reunion episode, he said he regretted not proposing to Deepti, but because their relationship wasn't shown in the series, that was quite surprising to fans.

"Do you know ... how many hours I spent talking to Deepti, and we had amazing conversations that never got shown? And people are like, 'They're just fake friends. They're fake relationships.' Bulls*** — we talked for hours and almost might have gotten engaged. Not to mention, after the show, we hung out every single day just by ourselves for fun because we loved hanging out with each other," Abrams said.