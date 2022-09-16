The Real Reason Prince Harry Has More Medals Than Prince William
All eyes are on the royal family during the entirety of Queen Elizabeth II's period of mourning. On Wednesday, September 14, they reunited to join the procession of Her Majesty's coffin as it was transferred from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. The queen's children, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, were all present, and so were her grandchildren — William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Peter Phillips.
Prince William and Prince Harry surprisingly walked side-by-side, a notable feat since they walked away from each other during the funeral procession of Prince Philip in April 2021. At the time, Phillips walked between them, per People. The relationship between the two brothers had been tumultuous in recent years, to say the least, and there had already been a rift even before Harry and Meghan Markle made the decision to step down as senior royals. "We're certainly on different paths at the moment but I'll always be there for him and as I know he'll always be there for me," Harry said in the documentary "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey" in 2019 (via Us Weekly).
Now, as the two were together almost the whole time during the procession, fans couldn't help but notice that Prince Harry had more medals than Prince William, despite the fact that William, Prince of Wales, is the heir to the throne.
Prince Harry and Prince William both served in the military
Per Hello!, Prince Harry has more medals because had served in the British Army and received multiple medals for his service. He wore his Afghanistan Service Medal, which he got after completing two tours to Afghanistan, and the KCVO Star, which represents the Royal Victorian Order and recognizes service to the monarch of the Commonwealth. He also donned his Golden, Diamond, and Platinum Jubilee medals. Meanwhile, Prince William sported his Garter Star, the most senior order of knighthood in the United Kingdom, and his Jubilee medals. It's worth noting that William also served in the British Army for seven and a half years (via Forces).
Another striking difference between the royal brothers' attire is that Prince William wore his military uniform, while Prince Harry did not. Apparently, as a non-working member of the royal family, he's not permitted to wear the garments, according to The Independent. He pleads, however, for the public not to mind his attire and to focus on the queen instead. "[Prince Harry] will wear a morning suit throughout events honouring his grandmother. His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," his spokesperson said. On the other hand, Prince Andrew, who was stripped of his military titles, will be allowed to wear the attire at the final vigil as a "special mark of respect."