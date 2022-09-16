The Real Reason Prince Harry Has More Medals Than Prince William

All eyes are on the royal family during the entirety of Queen Elizabeth II's period of mourning. On Wednesday, September 14, they reunited to join the procession of Her Majesty's coffin as it was transferred from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. The queen's children, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, were all present, and so were her grandchildren — William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Peter Phillips.

Prince William and Prince Harry surprisingly walked side-by-side, a notable feat since they walked away from each other during the funeral procession of Prince Philip in April 2021. At the time, Phillips walked between them, per People. The relationship between the two brothers had been tumultuous in recent years, to say the least, and there had already been a rift even before Harry and Meghan Markle made the decision to step down as senior royals. "We're certainly on different paths at the moment but I'll always be there for him and as I know he'll always be there for me," Harry said in the documentary "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey" in 2019 (via Us Weekly).

Now, as the two were together almost the whole time during the procession, fans couldn't help but notice that Prince Harry had more medals than Prince William, despite the fact that William, Prince of Wales, is the heir to the throne.