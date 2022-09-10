Body Language Expert Reveals Why We Haven't Seen Any William & Harry Drama Yet - Exclusive

Queen Elizabeth II's heartbreaking death is a profoundly personal time for the royal family. While many royal watchers are hoping it will be the thing that reunites William, the Prince of Wales, with his brother, Harry, the Duke of Sussex, other sources believe it will ignite even more drama between the pair.

According to Town & Country, tensions between the brothers have been higher than usual in the past few months, allegedly due to the upcoming release of Harry's memoir. But rumors of a rift between the brothers have been spreading since Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, gave up their royal titles and moved to the United States, per Reuters.

In his first address to the nation on Friday (September 9), King Charles III signaled a new era for both his country and his family. He expressed his "love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas" while naming Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, the new Prince and Princess of Wales (via YouTube).

In his first public statement as Prince of Wales, William mentioned how the queen once famously said that "grief was the price we pay for love" (via Instagram). He added: "All of the sadness we will feel in the coming weeks will be testament to the love we felt for our extraordinary Queen. I will honor her memory by supporting my father, The King, in every way I can." But will he also support his brother throughout this grief-ridden time? Or will this historic moment serve as another nail in the coffin of their relationship? So far, we aren't quite sure.