Kate Middleton And Sophie, Countess Of Wessex Wore Subtly Touching Tributes To The Queen

Royal watchers knew to expect the worst when high-ranking members of the family rushed to the queen's summer home in Scotland, to be by her side, after doctors confirmed the long-reigning monarch's health had taken a serious turn (via Bustle). However, Kate Middleton didn't travel to Balmoral to see the queen because, per People, she had to stay behind with children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, who were starting school that same day.

The family just moved to Windsor, so the royal kids were also beginning the new term at a new school. Thankfully, Kate caught up with the queen just a few weeks prior, also at Balmoral, so she got to see her before the time came. Regardless, Kate's expressions during the queen's procession hinted at her level of grief. Dressed all in black, the Princess of Wales notably wore a large gold brooch that was gifted to her by the queen, as pointed out by Hello! magazine.

People also notes that Kate regularly wore Her Majesty's jewels, as a mark of how close the two women were, not to mention their mutual respect. Naturally, when it comes to mourning the beloved monarch, Kate and indeed Sophie, Countess of Wessex too, chose an eye-catching piece of jewelry to honor her.