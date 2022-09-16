Who Was Behind The Decision For Prince Harry To Wear His Military Uniform To Honor The Queen?

It seems that Prince Harry will get to don military dress while mourning Queen Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 96 last week, after all. As Us Weekly reported, the Duke of Sussex was initially prevented from wearing his military uniform at any events honoring the queen, including her funeral.

However, his disgraced uncle, Prince Andrew, who was stripped of all military titles and patronages following his sex abuse scandal, was given a special dispensation to do so at a vigil for the queen's children.

Royal fans were concerned about Harry after learning he was being held to a stricter standard than the Duke of York, which they felt was unfair. However, Newsweek confirms that King Charles has changed his mind, giving his younger son clearance to wear his uniform at a special vigil for Her Majesty's grandchildren.

Harry served two tours on the front lines in Afghanistan, and, as a spokesperson told royal author Omid Scobie, "His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears."

But the move is sure to please royal watchers, who felt Andrew shouldn't receive favorable treatment considering Harry's only crime was leaving the royal family. The Mirror revealed he was allowed don military dress for Saturday's vigil, alongside Her Majesty's seven other grandchildren, accordingly.

As former BBC correspondent Peter Hunt noted on Twitter, "The status quo of Prince Andrew wearing a uniform at a vigil with his siblings — and Prince Harry being denied the same opportunity — was simply untenable."