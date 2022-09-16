Austin Abrams Talks Approaching His Controversial Character In Do Revenge - Exclusive

When the two leading ladies of "Do Revenge" find their lives descending into chaos, Drea is presumed to have been led astray by Max. Releasing her sex tape and puffing his chest while doing so, Max quickly establishes himself as an egotistical frat boy type who is more concerned with what people think of him than how he really behaves and treats others. We asked Austin Abrams where he sourced inspiration for such a role, and he shared that he was primarily motivated to set Max apart from the "bad boy" stereotype.

"I feel like we've seen the popular guy in the past, and [because] you know that archetype, there was definitely an idea of, how can this be more updated?" Abrams told us. "There was a lot of being inspired by an amalgamation of the popular guys right now and pop culture and the way they dress and the way they talk and things like that. ... How do you have that person and then make it updated and use the people around that we all watch now as inspiration?"

Abrams said the "twists" in the script kept him hungry for more, and he was attracted to all the possibilities that Max had to offer as the "peacock" of the fictional social circle.