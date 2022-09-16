Shaina's Husband Christos Reveals Why He Really Went On After The Altar - Exclusive

Fans of "Love Is Blind" will remember Shaina Hurley from her time in Season 2 of the series. She was engaged to Kyle Abrams, but ultimately called it off before getting to the wedding day. She also had a complicated relationship with Shayne Jansen, although he proposed to Natalie Lee. However, after the series ended, Hurley did find real love outside of reality TV with her now-husband, Christos Lardakis.

The pair were dating when Season 2 came out on Netflix, but Lardakis said seeing the show didn't affect their relationship at all. In his words, "I know who she is, so watching it didn't change any ideas in my head because I knew who she was. She's such a kind soul and always looks out for others."

Lardakis is making his own reality TV debut in "Love Is Blind After The Altar." During an exclusive interview with The List, the couple discussed their decision to go on the reunion show and their experience with the cast. Lardakis opened up about the real reason it was important for him to be on the show.