Dollar General's Foot Traffic Numbers Show The Store Isn't Slowing Down Any Time Soon

Practically everyone these days is shopping on a budget — a LendingClub report estimated that 61% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck. Essential goods like groceries, school supplies, and cleaning products can get pricey, especially as inflation continues to rise. Luckily, there are dollar stores like Dollar General that promise essential goods for mere dollars. When you set foot in a Dollar General, you are greeted with unbelievably low prices, thanks to the vision of founder Cal Turner. Per Zippia, Turner turned his chain of department stores into a dollar store retailer in 1955, based on the success of other department stores' "Dollar Days promotions," and renamed his chain to Dollar General. Almost 70 years later, Dollar General has over 18,000 locations in the United States, according to their company website.

The success of dollar store retailers has grown immensely. NPR reports that "88% of Americans shop at dollar stores at least sometimes." We have to admit, it's hard to say no to such a great deal, especially as prices on essential goods increase. While many stores have struggled to stay afloat amidst the changing trends in the consumer market, Dollar General seems to be benefiting. The List created a graph via Data Herald that tracked Dollar General's monthly foot traffic trends over the past two years, and the data confirms that dollar stores are on the rise.