June's Decision In The Season 5 Premiere Of The Handmaid's Tale Has An Even Bigger Twist

Praise be, "The Handmaid's Tale" is back on Hulu. In a two-episode midnight release, we were able to escape for a few hours from our own post-Roe dystopian nightmare into one created by Margaret Atwood and Bruce Miller.

If it's been a while, we suggest reading our recap of what you need to know before going into Season 5 because "Morning" picks up right where the Season 4 finale left off.

Directed by Elisabeth Moss and written by Miller, we start to see the ripple effect Fred's death has had on the entire cast of characters. June (Elizabeth Moss) is still basking in the thrill of the kill when the episode opens, "All I Have To Do Is Dream" by The Everly Brothers playing as she toys with the idea of washing blood off of her hands. She keeps getting distracted by memories of Fred's salvaging, more wolf than woman.

Serena, played by Yvonne Strahovski, is forced out of her ICC detention center to a "more secure location." She's given no information about why she's being moved at first before she's told her husband has been murdered. It's not until she's at her new safe house that she learns the details of Fred's death and about the present June had sent her.

"You don't know what she is," Serena warns Tuello — a warning that echoes across both sides of the war he's caught between.