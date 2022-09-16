How The Young And The Restless Fans Really Feel About The Latest Little Ditty About Jack And Diane

On "The Young and the Restless," Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) have made a lot of progress. Drama has always been the third person in their relationship. When Diane faked her death to escape from all of her misdeeds in Genoa City, a piece of Jack and their son Kyle "died" along with her, per Soaps.com.

Though Jack was adamant that her decision to leave her family behind was purely self-serving, he eventually came around and let her back in. Fast forward to August 2022, when Diane daydreamed about sharing a passionate kiss with her ex-lover after an emotional conversation, per Soaps Spoilers. The kiss may not have been real, but there's no question that something is happening between them.

Lately, Diane has been leaning on her family's shoulders more, especially with the giant target that Nikki and Phyllis' revenge plot has put on her back. She recently opened up to Jack about her frustrations with Phyllis and had second thoughts on working at Marchetti, but Jack immediately convinced her to stay and focus on fostering her connection with their son, according to Celebrity Dirty Laundry. In even bigger news, he even offered up the guest room to her, though she declined.

As they grow closer, fans have a lot to say about a Jack and Diane reunion.