Why The Young And The Restless Has Fans Frustrated With Nikki And Phyllis' Revenge Plot

It's been everything but smooth sailing for Genoa City since bringing Diane Jenkins back from the "dead" on "The Young and the Restless." She has consistently had to explain herself to anyone and everyone, and regardless of her answers, most people don't believe her. Despite many Genoa City residents having an innate distrust for Diane, two people take their hatred into the next stratosphere. Since first learning of Diane's resurrection, Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) has been borderline obsessed with running her longtime rival out of town. Once Diane made the move to Genoa City herself, Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) joined the band to rid their lives of her (via Soaps.com).

Both Phyllis and Nikki have plenty of motive to want Diane to leave town. Phyllis has been fighting with Diane for decades, and a lot of it is because of their mutual affection for Jack Abbott. For Nikki, Diane's death had even greater consequences. Nikki spent quite some time under the false assumption that she murdered Diane in self-defense (via Soap Dirt). The trickiest piece of this convoluted puzzle is that Diane has done an excellent job at rehabbing her image in the eyes of her son Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor), Jack, and the viewers watching at home.

It looks as if Phyllis and Nikki are about to ramp up their efforts to take Diane down. However, fans of "Y&R" aren't thrilled with Phyllis and Nikki's behavior, and they aren't holding back their opinions.