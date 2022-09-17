The Controversial Reason Harry And Meghan Were Seemingly Disinvited To A Funeral Event

Despite hope for unification in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death, the royal family still appears to be as messy as ever. Transitions can be tumultuous, especially with the world looking for meaning in every move you make, but events and protocols surrounding the queen's funeral were aspects that the late monarch herself was involved with long before her death. So why is the royal family mess back in the headlines?

In the days leading up to Queen Elizabeth's funeral scheduled for September 19, there's been an uptick in what look to be changes made by King Charles III. In some cases, these decisions have been benign, if not celebrated: how long the official mourning period would last after the queen's funeral, for instance, and asking Prince William, the Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, to reconcile.

But for the final events before the queen's funeral, King Charles III has made decisions that have raised fresh controversies. In a piece published on September 15, Sky News reported Prince Andrew would be wearing his military uniform along with the rest of his siblings to one final vigil for his mother. Prince Harry, too, would be wearing his military uniform for a vigil he will perform with his cousins, royal sources told The Telegraph.

No special allowances will be made for the reception being held Sunday, September 18, however. In fact, a separate report from The Telegraph shows Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were uninvited from the event.