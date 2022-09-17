The Bold And The Beautiful's Sean Kanan Reveals Deacon's Next Unexpected Move

Ever since Deacon Sharpe came back from the dead on "The Bold and the Beautiful," it seems like he's been involved in one controversy after another. While his relationship timeline has certainly been an interesting one, one of the reasons why he came back to this fictional town of Los Angeles was so he could reconnect with his daughter Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), according to CheatSheet. And while Deacon maintains that he's not the same "bad guy" that he was before, in the short time that he's been back, he's kissed Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), per Soaps.com, and has basically helped Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) continue her reign of terror.

And while Deacon might have taken a few steps back (and not enough forward), his portrayer Sean Kanan did tell The TV Water Cooler back in December 2021 that his character certainly is trying his best. He said, "I think Deacon's really trying to do the best he can. Deacon has made a lot of mistakes which has caused a lot of people to slam doors in his face, which relegates him to a place that necessitates him to try to come in through the back door sometimes. Those are the things that wind up causing drama in his life. Unfortunately, sometimes he doesn't have any other options."

That said, it seems like Deacon's next move is a rather unexpected one that will certainly have fans raising their eyebrows!