The Real Story Behind The Sketch Of Queen Elizabeth And Prince Philip That's Gone Viral

While Sophie, Countess of Wessex isn't the British Royal Family's best-known photographer, it is her image of the Queen and Prince Philip that went viral after Prince Philip died in 2021. The image had been shared on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral but was taken years before in 2003, during a picnic at Glenmuick in Scotland, per Hello Magazine. Months after her father-in-law passed away, Sophie told the BBC that "We were lucky enough to go to Scotland at the half term... I was pregnant with Louise at the time. We went up there during half term and just to be there in that place, it was an 'Oh my God' moment."

With the Queen's passing on September 8, an iteration of that image has gone viral once again, but not for the reason you might think.

When news of Queen Elizabeth's death was made public, illustrators around the world reacted the only way they knew how — by using their pens. Some of the commemorative illustrations shared by artists in the wake of Her Majesty's death include the Queen riding solo on the tube (via Twitter), and a sad corgi with no hand to hold its leash (via Twitter). But of all the images shared on social media, none were as popular as the heartwarming illustration of the Queen, Prince Philip, and a corgi, sitting on a tartan picnic blanket, with a caption that read, "Hello again Lilibet."