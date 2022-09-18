Prince Andrew Finally Speaks Out In Official Statement About The Queen's Death

The Duke of York has published a statement honoring his mother Queen Elizabeth II following her tragic death on September 8. Up until this point, Prince Andrew has remained conspicuously quiet about the loss. However, he has appeared in processions following his mother's coffin — not wearing a military uniform, but prompting controversy from some who believe the disgraced royal brings shame upon the family (via Reuters).

As one critic noted on Twitter, the public hasn't forgotten about his sexual abuse scandal just because the Queen died. Royal fans were particularly upset that the duke was allowed to don his uniform at the vigil at Westminster. Victims of the royal's known associate Jeffrey Epstein were particularly outspoken about him being allowed this honor (via The Guardian).

Despite the storm of public opinion hanging over Prince Andrew's head, his statement about the long-serving monarch may tug at a few heartstrings given its characterization of the beloved figure (via Twitter). "Dear Mummy, Mother, Your Majesty, three in one," the statement began, with the Duke of York going on to convey that it was an honor to serve the Queen. Andrew further praised his mother's "devotion" to the nation.

The statement went on to call attention to the duke's special relationship with the Queen.