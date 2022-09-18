Joe Biden Delivers Heartfelt Remarks About The Queen After Paying Respects At Westminster

On September 18, President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden went to Westminster Hall to honor Queen Elizabeth II, who has been lying in state. In a video, Biden shared some heartfelt words (via Sky News on Twitter), saying, "To all the people of England, all the people in the United Kingdom, our hearts go out to you and you were fortunate to have had her for 70 years. We all were, the world's better for her." Biden also discussed Queen Elizabeth II's wider influence. He said, "I think what she gave is a sense of maybe above all — the notion of service. We all owe something." He continued to explain what people can learn from her, sharing, "There's something within our capacity to do that can make things, not just the world better, but your neighborhood better, your household better, your workplace better. That's what she communicated to me anyway and it was an honor to meet her."

People expressed their gratitude for Biden's tribute. One user tweeted, "Thank you @POTUS for coming to London to praise and honor our late Majesty and celebrate her life over the last 70 years." Another person replied, "Beautiful words from Biden. A wise man. America is lucky to have him. The world is. His actions in Ukraine are century defining. He is always fighting the good fight." Another person wrote, "Thank you for coming to the U.K. to pay your respects to our loved queen."