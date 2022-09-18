Astrologer Says Queen's Funeral Horoscope Signals Radical Change In Monarchy - Exclusive

Where will you be looking tomorrow? Many are tuning into the livestream of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, while others will be watching the stars. Astrologers have been looking to the stars to make sense of the past, present, and future for centuries. French astrologer Michel de Nostredame — aka Nostradamus — wrote 942 quatrains in 1555 titled "Les Prophéties" that was translated in 2005 by British author Mario Reading, Express reports. In these "prophecies," Nostradamus divined Queen Elizabeth II would die in 2022.

We turned to Astrologer & Spiritual Coach Cameron Martin, PhD for guidance on what the stars and planets are telling us about Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. "In astrology, timing is everything," he explained, adding that even the timing of your birth can provide a "life's blueprint," one that can be decoded in an astrology reading. Similarly, other major life events can be mapped out, offering guidance on what the future may hold.

According to Reading's translation of Nostradamus, the death of Queen Elizabeth II would put King Charles III on the throne — but only for a short time. "The people will force out the King of the islands," the prophecy is said to claim, to be replaced by a man "who never expected to be king." Reading theorizes that King Charles III will never escape his marriage to Princess Diana, and the public resentment for his treatment of her — now mythologized and memorized in Netflix's "The Crown" — will be "too much for the new king."