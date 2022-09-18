Royal Watcher Offers Blunt Assessment Of Harry And Meghan's Reception Snub

Ahead of the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have been consistently making headlines for their level of involvement at royal events. Recently, news broke that the monarch's initials "ER" were taken off Prince Harry's military uniform that he wore at her vigil. According to Express, the queen's initials are "only worn by those 'in service' of the monarch." This explains why this detail was missing, as Prince Harry and Meghan famously took a step back from royal duties in 2020.

Since Meghan stepped into her role as Duchess of Sussex, the couple's relationship with the royal family has been complicated. For instance, Meghan, who identifies as biracial, has been the subject of racist attacks, per Time. Apparently, someone from the royal family approached Prince Harry about their son Archie with "concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he was born."

Following the recent death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry and Meghan have not been present at certain affairs, including King Charles III's lunch for the Governors General of the Realms, per Us Weekly. Now, the couple is sparking more flames for their lack of attendance at another event.