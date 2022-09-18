King Charles Delivers Message Of Thanks On The Eve Of Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

Despite feeling what must be unimaginable grief, the newly ascended King Charles III is doing his mother justice. After sitting by Queen Elizabeth II's deathbed, he attended to the funeral details and assumed his role in the ceremony. He led the processions that carried the queen's coffin through Scotland (via NBC News), and then to Westminster Hall for the lying-in-state period. The king also visited the crowds that assembled to offer their condolences. During one of these walkabouts, Charles's encounter with a family offering a Paddington Bear was a poignant moment for all.

King Charles even made time to address mourners on the evening before the queen's September 19 funeral. The official royal website posted the message to a world still getting used to seeing the phrase "His Majesty the King."

"Over the last ten days, my wife and I have been so deeply touched by the many messages of condolence and support we have received from this country and across the world," the king wrote. "In London, Edinburgh, Hillsborough and Cardiff we were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, The late Queen. As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my Family and myself in this time of grief."