The Unexpected Detail Queen Elizabeth Did Not Want For Her Funeral

Before her heartbreaking death, Queen Elizabeth II had a heavy hand in planning her funeral, which is set to take place on September 19. According to the Daily Mail, the queen requested that the event be held at Westminster Abbey, which can accommodate up to 2,000 people and is where Elizabeth got married and was crowned. In addition, Elizabeth also worked with Jaguar Land Rover to custom design the hearse that will carry her coffin, which is made of English oak and lined with lead, per the Daily Mail.

As the country's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth's funeral will be one of the largest events in British history, with leaders from around the world flying into London to pay their respects. The service will be led by the Dean of Westminster Dr. David Hoyle, who presided over the memorial service for Prince Philip in March, per the BBC.

"I think, like any funeral, this is an opportunity for us to mourn because we've lost someone we held dear and respected," Dr. Hoyle told the BBC. "This is an opportunity for us to give thanks for an extraordinary life and an extraordinary achievement, this is an opportunity for us to pray for our new King and for his family in their grief, and this is an opportunity, if you like, for us to give the grief somewhere to go."

And attendees and viewers can rest assured that the funeral will be an uplifting experience — at the request of Queen Elizabeth.