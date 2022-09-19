Why Prince Louis Is Having Such A Hard Time Accepting The Queen's Death

Prince Louis of Wales, the youngest child of William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, seems to be struggling a little with understanding what will happen next now his great-grandmother has passed away. He was born on April 23, 2018, making him four years old (via ELLE). His two older siblings Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales were born in 2013 and 2015, respectively, and will be playing a role at the Queen's funeral.

Cathrine, Princess of Wales previously opened up about how Prince Louis, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte are coping with the loss of their great-grandmother. Speaking to crowds in Windsor, she revealed that her youngest son said to her "at least Grannie is with great-grandpa now" (via The Independent). She also confirmed that the children "were being looked after at school" to keep them in a "routine."

Now, The Daily Express reports that Prince Louis has more questions about the queen's death. According to David Hurley, Governer-General of Australia, the Princess of Wales spoke to him about Louis' confusion regarding future plans. Hurley went on to clarify, "the younger one is now asking questions like, 'do you think we can still play these games when we go to Balmoral and things like that, cause she's not going to be there?'"

Balmoral Castle was a popular retreat for the royal family and was where the Queen passed away on September 8, 2022, as announced by the Royal Family on Twitter.