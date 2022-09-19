Twitter Can't Stop Talking About This Senior Royal And It's Not The King

Out of all Queen Elizabeth II's children, Princess Anne is most like her mother. Yahoo News! royal editor Omid Scobie noted, "Anne's approach to royal life has simply been to keep her head down and get on with her responsibilities — even when few are watching. It's how she earned the title as hardest working member of the family." Scobie reported that the 72-year-old princess performed 387 events in 2021, two more than King Charles III and three times more than Kate Middleton. Twitter can't stop talking about Princess Anne during Elizabeth's funeral. A royal fan tweeted, "love princess Anne the unproblematic queen." Another royal watcher chimed in, "I have SO much more respect for Princess Anne and Harry now — and Meghan." Another fan of Anne, Princess Royal shared, "Shout out for Princess Anne. That's all."

A family friend told Scobie (via Yahoo News!) that Anne, Princess Royal, "needs no praise nor attention . . . The work itself is where she gets her satisfaction." Just like the beloved queen, Anne doesn't like to make a fuss or call attention to herself. The real reason Princess Anne's children don't have titles is that Princess Royal wanted it that way. Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall don't receive the media coverage of their cousins Harry and William, but Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips was allegedly the monarch's favorite grandchild. Elizabeth's only daughter explained her children were "not royal" but had a relationship with the queen, who "just happens to be their grandmother," per the Daily Mail.