Royal Watchers All Have The Same Morbid Thoughts While Watching The Queen's Funeral

Queen Elizabeth II died "peacefully" on September 8 at her home in Balmoral, according to and Instagram post shared by the royal family's official account. After the casket made its journey from Scotland to Buckingham Palace, the queen laid in state for four full days at Westminster Hall where she was visited by thousands of people from around the globe, according to NBC News. On September 19, the royal family along with some 2,000 invited guests, including 90 world leaders, gathered at Westminster Abbey for the queen's funeral, The Washington Post reported.

Millions of people watched as Queen Elizabeth's casket was carried into Westminster Abbey, and many people had the same thought. "I keep thinking how strange it must be for King Charles, Prince William and Prince George knowing this type of funeral will be their eventual end point," someone on Twitter wrote. And it's true; King Charles, William, Prince of Wales, and Prince George will all have funerals just like the queen's when the time comes, and it's hard to not wonder if they are thinking about their own funeral processions. Moreover, Prince William will witness his father's funeral and Prince George, his grandfather's and his father's in years to come.

The queen will be laid to rest at Windsor alongside her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who died in April 2021, according to The Wall Street Journal.