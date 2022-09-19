Twitter Is Convinced The Archbishop Of Canterbury Took A Subtle Dig At Meghan And Harry

Queen Elizabeth II ascended the throne in February 1952 following the sudden death of her father, King George VI. At the time, she was just 25-years-old. She died on September 8 at her home at Balmoral in Scotland, and was the longest reigning British monarch in history, according to People magazine.

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was held on September 19 at Westminster Abbey. The royal family, including King Charles III, Prince William, and Prince Harry were all in attendance to pay their respects and to honor the matriarch of their family. The church service was led by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, and, at one point during his sermon, he said something that some social media users thought was a dig at Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.

"The queen was not about ambition," Welby said. Several people felt that this was his way of calling out Harry and Meghan, who chose to step down as senior members of the royal family in 2020. The two left the UK and moved to California where they've been raising their two children, Archie and Lilibet, and finding ways to earn a living without help from the royal family. Many might say that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's move was indeed ambitious. A Reddit thread took shape following the Archbishop of Canterbury's comment, and several people seem to think that he may have chosen his words to send a message to the queen's grandson and his wife.