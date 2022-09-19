The Touching Tribute Princess Charlotte Paid To The Queen At Her Funeral

Princess Charlotte of Wales paid a touching tribute to her late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, as she and her family members laid the late monarch to rest on September 19. The daughter of William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, attended the emotional ceremony alongside her mom and dad and her brother, Prince George of Wales, per E! News, and was dressed all in black, but there was something very special detail in the young royal's clothing. Princess Charlotte wore a small horseshoe brooch on the left side of her coat almost above her heart, which People reported had been gifted to her by the late queen. Some speculated on Twitter that the jewelry piece was a nod to the queen's love of horses.

Chris Jackson/Getty

This isn't the first time a member of the royal family has shown their appreciation for the queen in the wake of her death with an accessory, though. Earlier in the week, Princess Charlotte's mom, Kate Middleton, opted for a similar tribute when she wore a brooch gifted to her by the queen to the procession of her coffin on September 14. The mom of three opted for a stunning pearl leaf brooch, which appeared to feature pearls and diamonds, per Metro.

The royal previously gave well-wishers an update on how her three children had been doing following the queen's death, telling a fan on September 15, per Birmingham Live, they were coping well and were being well looked after at school.