The Queen's Royal Funeral Procession Had This Huge Last Minute Change

Rehearsals for the queen's funeral took place almost a week ago. According to The Guardian, soldiers in full uniform were marching around Westminster before the sun was up, while specially trained horses prepared to deal with the ear-splitting noise that would accompany the event. However, there was a last-minute change to the procession involving Queen Elizabeth II's great-grandchildren Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Hello! reported the royal kids, both of whom were dressed smartly in funeral black, were allowed walk between their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, as they prepared to say goodbye to the beloved monarch. Initially, George and Charlotte were supposed to walk behind their folks. Because they're so young, though, it was deemed important to give them additional support on the day, hence the slight change.

Both kids put on brave faces, but that didn't stop the Princess of Wales from placing a comforting hand on her daughter's shoulder before they began walking. Kate Middleton reportedly broke the news about the queen to her kids by "gently" telling them at Windsor, before the story broke publicly, as an insider informed Closer Weekly. They added, "She wanted them to hear about the tragic news directly from her to ease the blow." The source continued, "Kate used her words carefully and said that Elizabeth is in heaven with Prince Philip."