Twitter Grows Weary As The Queen's Coffin Slowly Makes Its Way To Its Final Destination

Upon first tuning in to the Queen's funeral this morning, many of us may have been holding back tears. From the emotional procession to the downcast looks on the faces of the royal family members we love and adore — and Prince George and Princess Charlotte of Wales! — the entire scene was very emotional.

But then as the service at Westminster Abbey wrapped up, and the Queen's coffin made its way from the Abbey to Wellington Arch at Buckingham Palace, well, things started to drone on. And on (via The Guardian). And Twitter got, well, a little bored.

Many viewers started to wonder how long the TV coverage of the event was going to continue, and over and over again social media users couldn't help but move away from commenting about what the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex were wearing for the somber occasion, to start tweeting about how bored they were.

Too bad coverage of the Queen's funeral is set to continue for hours, with a televised committal service set to be broadcast at 4 p.m. local London time. But if Twitter thinks they've had a long day viewing the proceedings, imagine how the royal family feels. They will continue on to a private service after 7 p.m. local time. That means the funeral events will have lasted nearly 12 hours by that point.

We just hope that George and Charlotte can keep their little eyes open! As for Twitter, well, they've clearly already had enough as of this morning.