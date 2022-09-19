Sarah Ferguson's Appearance At The Queen's Funeral Is Getting Attention Amid Recent Absences

Sarah Ferguson's absence from the queen's mourning events hasn't gone unnoticed, despite the fact that, per The Guardian, she and disgraced former husband Prince Andrew will look after the beloved monarch's corgis following her death. Fergie's absence was especially noteworthy because she and the late Queen Elizabeth II were reportedly close. As a royal insider told The Telegraph, "The Duchess bonded with Her Majesty over dog walking and riding horses and, even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty, by walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting."

There were allegedly issues between the Duchess of York and Prince Philip, though, with the Daily Mail revealing that she was included in more family events following his passing. Moreover, the optics of aligning herself publicly with Andrew aren't great, especially considering that he was heckled by a protestor in Scotland. The queen's death clearly affected Fergie, though, since she posted an emotional tribute on Instagram in Her Majesty's honor.

In the social media post, the Duchess of York described Queen Elizabeth II as "the most incredible mother-in-law and friend." As stated by the Daily Mail, Fergie appeared alongside daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie at Westminster Abbey, in a chic, all-black ensemble for the funeral. Her presence is laudable not just because Fergie hasn't shown up elsewhere, but because she wasn't invited to Prince Philip's funeral. She looked to be in good spirits at the queen's funeral, given the circumstances.